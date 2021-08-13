Taliban militants stand guard along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before following weeks of being under siege, on August 13, 2021.. Image Credit: AFP

Kabul: The Taliban have captured Afghanistan’s second biggest city of Kandahar, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

The Taliban also captured the towns of Lashkar Gah in the south and Qala-e-Naw in the northwest, security officers said.

The Taliban claimed to have captured the third-largest city of Herat in the west after days of clashes there but Reuters was unable to confirm that.

TOPSHOT - Stranded people wait for the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point which was closed by the authorities, in Chaman on August 12, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) Image Credit: AFP Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, the capital of Farah province, southwest of Kabul, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Image Credit: AP Taliban prisoners walk as they are in the process of being potentially released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison, on the outskirts of Kabul on July 31, 2020. Image Credit: AFP FILE -- American soldiers wounded in a Taliban ambush are led to a helicopter for evacuation, in the Korengal Valley, in eastern Afghanistan, Oct. 24, 2007. What no one knew in 2001 was that Operation Enduring Freedom, the invasion to rout al-Qaida and its hosts, the Taliban, from Afghanistan would turn into a war that is now in its 20th year — America’s longest. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times) -- NO SALES Image Credit: NYT to US Marine Sergeant Anthony Zabala of 1st Combat Engineering Battalion of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade runs to safety as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explodes in Garmsir district of Helmand Province on July 13, 2009. Image Credit: AFP The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In this file image Taliban fighters can be seen in Farah province, Afghanistan Image Credit: AFP Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, on August 11, 2021. Image Credit: AP Taliban likely to seize control of Afghanistan once the US and its allies have completed their scheduled withdrawal in September Image Credit: Reuters View gallery as list

Kandahar is the heartland of the Taliban, ethnic Pashtun fighters who emerged in the province in 1994 amid the chaos of civil war to sweep through most of the rest of the country over the next two years.

“Following heavy clashes late last night the Taliban took control of Kandahar city,” a government official told Reuters.

Government forces were still in control of Kandahar’s airport, which was the US military’s second biggest base in Afghanistan during their 20-year mission.

Lashkar Gah is the capital of the southern opium-growing province of Helmand, where British, US and other foreign forces battled the insurgents for years.

A police officer said officials and commanders had flown by helicopter out of the last government stronghold there at around midnight on Thursday and some 200 soldiers had surrendered to the Taliban after tribal elders intervened.

The fall of major cities was a sign that Afghans welcomed the Taliban, a spokesperson for the group said, according to Al Jazeera TV.

The speed of the offensive has sparked recriminations among many Afghans over President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops, 20 years after they ousted the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks on the United States.

Biden said this week he did not regret his decision, noting Washington has spent more than $1 trillion in America’s longest war and lost thousands of troops.

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the exit strategy was sending the United States “hurtling toward an even worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975,” urging Biden to commit to providing more support to Afghan forces.

“Without it, Al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul.” The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the United States “remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan”. They also said the United States was committed to supporting a political solution.

GETTING OUT

In response to the Taliban advances, the Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate US embassy staff.

Britain said it would deploy about 600 troops to help its citizens leave while other embassies and aid groups said they too were getting their people out.

The Taliban had until recent days focused their offensive on the north, a region they never fully controlled during their rule and the heartland of Northern Alliance forces who marched into Kabul with US support in 2001.

On Thursday, the Taliban also seized the historic central city of Ghazni, 150 km (90 miles) southwest of Kabul.

Security sources said Firuz Koh, capital of Ghor province, was handed over to the Taliban on Thursday night without a fight.

The government still holds the main city in the north - Mazar-i-Sharif - and Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border in the east, as well as Kabul.

On Wednesday, a US defence official cited US intelligence as saying the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it within 90.

‘GREAT URGENCY’

The United Nations has warned that a Taliban offensive reaching the capital would have a “catastrophic impact on civilians” but there is little hope for negotiations to end the fighting with the Taliban apparently set on a military victory.

In the deal struck with former US President Donald Trump’s administration last year, the insurgents agreed not to attack US-led foreign forces as they withdrew.

They also made a commitment to discuss peace but intermittent meetings with government representatives have proved fruitless. International envoys to Afghan negotiations in Qatar called for an accelerated peace process as a “matter of great urgency” and for a halt to attacks on cities.