Flights canceled as Typhoon Champi disrupts Taiwan and regional travel
Most shops and schools were shut across Taiwan on Friday as Typhoon Champi neared the island, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes ahead of the powerful storm.
The typhoon is expected to sweep past Taiwan's northeast as it moves towards China and Japan, triggering the cancellation of hundreds of flights in the region.
At least one person has been killed in Taiwan after being swept away by waves whipped up by the typhoon, authorities said. Dozens of others have been injured.
Champi is the latest in a busy Pacific storm season turbo-charged by the El Nino weather phenomenon that has caused unprecedented warming in the equatorial Pacific.
The storm was briefly a super typhoon as it crossed the ocean, but has since weakened and is now packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 176 kilometres (109 miles) per hour, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected Friday and Saturday as thousands of military personnel remain on standby to assist with rescue efforts.
Work and classes have been cancelled across nearly all of Taiwan.
Neighbourhood streets in northern and northeastern Taiwan were quiet as people hunkered down at home to wait out the storm.
More than 1,100 people had been evacuated from their homes.
The United Nations said Wednesday that the El Nino system gripping the planet is heading off the charts, and that countries should take urgent action to prepare for the worst.
El Nino is expected to peak in December, but the human impact is set to last into 2027 and beyond.
The warming phase of a natural climate cycle, El Nino temporarily raises sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific, triggering changes in weather that can increase the risk of drought and flooding, and exacerbate human-caused global warming.