Taiwan floods update: 2 killed, 30 missing, 10k evacuated, flights disrupted

River-like outpouring triggered by Typhoon Ragasa resulted from a barrier lake overflow
At least two persons reportedly died and 30 more are missing as Taiwan is grappling with serious flooding after heavy rains and storm-induced damage, particularly in the east and southern regions of the island.
Authorities reported 30 people missing in Hualien County following the breach of a barrier lake in the mountainous terrain.
Reuters reported that two people have been confirmed dead in the area as a result of flooding, according to fire department reports.
The flooding submerged streets up to rooftops in some parts of Guangfu. Mud, debris, floodwaters have heavily damaged or destroyed infrastructure — including the collapse of the Matai’an Creek Bridge and flooding of a railway station and train lines.
The floods stem from the overflow and breach of the Matai’an Creek barrier lake (a landslide-dammed lake) in Hualien County, after heavy rainfall associated with Typhoon Ragasa.
Approximately 10,000 residents in Hualien County were evacuated, from flood-prone zones in eastern Taiwan, particularly from Guangfu Township, as authorities issued warnings of “extremely torrential rain, according to CNA English News.
As of the latest reports, about 75 people were trapped by floodwaters after the barrier lake overflowed.
Coastal and mountainous areas have been especially affected, with officials shutting down transport (flights, ferries) and public services in those regions.
Forecasts warn of sustained dangers from landslides, flooding, and possible infrastructure damage.
