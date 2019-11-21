No immediate reports of casualties or major damage

A USGS map shows the location of the earthquake, on the border between Thailand and Laos. Image Credit: USGS

Bangkok: A strong earthquake struck near the border of Thailand and Laos on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 10km about 92km northeast of Muang Nan at around 6.50am local time (3.50am UAE).

The quake was felt across northern Thailand and by people in tall buildings as far away as Bangkok, over 600km to the south. Residents near the epicentre said they felt several aftershocks.