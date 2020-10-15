DUBAI: In a rare show of solidarity, the advertising community in India has come together in defense of an advertisement for Tanishq, Tata’s flagship jewellery brand which ran a campaign on the sentiment of cultural and national integration.

In that series there was one ad film that was aired highlighting the theme of cultural unity in an interfaith marriage. A pregnant Hindu daughter in law in a Muslim household is lovingly told by her mother-in-law that traditional cultural baby shower ceremonies would be observed as the family cared for the sentiments of the young girl. The underlying message of the advertisement was dedicated to the numerous craftsmen of different faiths who intertwined their cultural heritage to create the beautiful jewellery designs.

The ad was trolled viciously by a section who accused the jewellery brand of promoting "love jihad". The cascade effect of the trolling was such that the location coordinates of some Tanishq employees were shared prompting the company to unconditionally withdraw the ad film.

'We have stand together as a nation'

Speaking to Gulf News from Mumbai, Amit Akali, the founder and CCO of the advertising agency What’s Your Problem. Giving his perspective to the theme of collective responsibility of the nation in bearing the cross of intolerance, he said:

Amit Akali, the founder and CCO of the advertising agency What’s Your Problem.

“A few days back we had released Ekatvam — a campaign for Tanishq — bringing alive the thought that the only way out of this crisis for us as a nation is if we are united. If you wear a mask and I don’t, if you maintain social distancing and I don’t, as a nation or a world, we won’t survive this. At the heart of this campaign is a collection that over a thousand Karigars have come together to create, from across the country, uniting over 15 different Indian art forms. We’ve made over a 100 pieces of communication to promote this."

"One of the films was about a teacher coming together with her class for the first time after 8 months, the other depicts a Muslim family celebrating godh bharai (baby shower) for their Hindu daughter in-law, sticking to every detail from HER culture. We have been criticised for the last one by people who don’t believe that this is the ethos of our identity as Indians.

"If you have to stereotype, I am a Hindu Sikh married to a Parsi. But I equally identify as Malayali, Rajasthani, Sindhi, Marwari, and Punjabi. Whatever I am, I am not anti-Indian. For those who’ve questioned why the ad was pulled out. All I can say is — you would have taken the same decision if it were up to you. Nothing, nothing is more important than human lives. In fact the brand did stand up - it stood up for their employees.

Uniting for a cause

The advertising community is upset and shocked as to why such an ad which celebrated integration and sentiments was the butt of such brutality. From times immemorial, the theme of national integration has held great creative and emotional appeal to the Indian audience. There have been several ads depicting interfaith integration.

National integration a recurring theme

A few years ago, Brooke Bond Tea brand ran an ad where a new Hindu tenant in the building is drawn to Muslim neighbour’s home as he follows the invigorating aroma of a freshly brewed tea. The ad concluded with the close-up of the two neighbours coming together over a cup of tea.

In the eighties the sweet and salty biscuit brand Krackjack had a very popular advertisement of a Sikh and Muslim man savoring the taste of a packet of biscuits together. Nisha Singhania, founder and director of Infectious Advertising, India, told Gulf News: “This was a beautiful ad capturing the spirit of India where we have had a tradition of inter-faith marriages. In a country where films like Amar Akbar Anthony were runaway hits and people celebrate unity in diversity, we have had to take down this ad because there was a threat to life for some employees.

Nisha Singhania, founder and director of Infectious Advertising, India

"Earlier, we have seen this kind of opposition for movies such as Padmavati, but there to makers could go to court for redressal of their grievances. This is the first time that an ad has received such a backlash and our community is getting together. If this continues we will have to appeal to higher authorities.

Indian advertisement bodies stand up in support

The voice of protest has been unanimous. The Advertising Club, Mumbai in its statement said: “Such baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression is extremely concerning.”

Reacting to a complaint lodged with them, the Advertising Standards Council of India (AASCI) had the ad reviewed by an independent multi stakeholder panel comprising the Consumer Complaints Council, members of the civil society, lawyers, consumer activists as well as domain experts. It unanimously ruled that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence. The ASCI further said the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising. Therefore ASCI had no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so.

Tanishq stands for long-espoused human values of the house of Tatas

Kaushik Roy, former President Branding and Marcom for Reliance Industries, had a bone to pick with those sections of people who said that the job an ad is to sell and not social activism. ‘I totally disagree with this thought. In the West, there have been so many ads based on the theme of ‘Black Lives matter’. Are these brands faulted? Look at Tanishq created by Tatas, it is not just a brand of jewellery but stands for the thousands of multi-faith karigars who create the jewllery.

Kaushik Roy, former President Branding and Marcom for Reliance Industries

The brand just does not sell a product. I know that many of the jewllery karigars in West Bengal are Muslims, so are the weavers of Banaras saris and cooks of some delectable Biryani and kebabs. If these trolls are trying to reject the reality of India then shouldn’t they given up buying jewllery, saris from Varanasi and eating biryani and Kebabs?

This add disseminates the message of love. It echoes the voice of JRD Tata, Rusi Mody and all other stalwarts of the Tata group who had the highest regard for human values. It is not a fake brand but holds the gravitas of the values espoused by the organisation behind it.”