Colombo: Sri Lanka's national airline grounded a captain after he locked out his female copilot when she took a toilet break during a flight from Sydney to Colombo, officials said.

"The airline is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities, and the captain has been grounded pending the outcome of the investigation," SriLankan Airlines said in a statement.

The captain clashed with the female copilot over her stepping out without arranging another crew member to accompany him in the cockpit, in line with standard operating procedures, an airline source said.

Cabin crew had to persuade the captain to let the first officer back into her seat on the Airbus A330.

The two-pilot aircraft landed without incident.

The cash-strapped carrier has been plagued with chronic delays and shortages of technical crew after it ran out of money to pay for refurbished engines for some of its grounded aircraft.

Successive governments have tried to sell off the debt-laden carrier.

The International Monetary Fund demanded the restructuring of loss-making state enterprises, including SriLankan airlines, when it granted Colombo a $2.9 billion bailout last year.

The bailout came after the South Asian island defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 as it faced an unprecedented shortage of foreign exchange needed for essential imports.

With nearly 6,000 staff, SriLankan Airlines is the biggest and most expensive of the cash-haemorrhaging companies that are draining the budget.