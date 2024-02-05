As Sri Lanka marks its 76th Independence Day, it is a momentous occasion to reflect on the nation’s journey, celebrate its achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to a future of unity, peace, and prosperity. From the struggles of the past to the aspirations of the future, each year adds a new chapter to Sri Lanka’s rich history and culture.
We, at Sri Lanka Business Council (SLBC), are optimistic that Sri Lankans in the UAE will continue to make the nation proud with their contribution here in the UAE in trade, culture and social well-being of the communities.
Sri Lanka is optimistic of a bright future ahead after a brief period of turbulence since Covid-19. UAE’s interest in Sri Lanka as a destination for investment is increasingly becoming evident. Tourism from the UAE is yet another booming sector for Sri Lanka, being just four hours away with multiple flight options.
Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) was formed in 1992 under the umbrella of the consulate general of Sri Lanka in Dubai and Northern Emirates and now it functions under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Being one of the oldest councils, it was founded with the core focus to facilitate the growth of trade and tourism between Sri Lanka and the UAE while supporting the business community to make its presence felt in the country. Furthermore, the organisation aims to capitalise on the opportunities that are available to Sri Lankan community and help them improve their trading activity.
Over the last 2-3 years, we have seen an influx of entrepreneurs from Sri Lanka establishing businesses in Dubai and the UAE. This shows the confidence the city enjoys around the world.
As we celebrate Sri Lanka’s 76th Independence Day, let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, diversity, and progress. Let us draw inspiration from the past as we chart a course for the future, mindful of the challenges that lie ahead but confident in our ability to overcome them together as one nation.