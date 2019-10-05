Two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them Image Credit: AFP

Bangkok: Six wild elephants have died after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

Two others were saved in the incident on Saturday at the Haew Narok Waterfall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

The dead elephants included a three-year-old calf, said park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan. The waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident.

"It was an accident. We have often seen this happening," National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told Reuters.