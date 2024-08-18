Singapore will help residents and companies cope with the rising cost of living, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.

The government will simplify compliance and regulatory processes to trim business costs, he said in Mandarin during his first National Day rally address on Sunday.

Wong, who has also served as finance minister since 2021, has viewed addressing persistently high living costs faced by Singaporeans as a top priority and pledged to cushion the impact of inflation with support measures including cash handouts.

The economy is forecast to expand between 2 per cent and 3 per cent this year owing to resilient external demand. Second-quarter growth was driven by the finance and insurance, and information and communications sectors.