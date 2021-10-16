Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said it “strongly condemns” a deadly attack on a mosque in southern Afghanistan, the second in the country in a week.
“The kingdom strongly condemns this terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in the city of Kandahar in southern Afghanistan, leaving a number of people dead and injured,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
“The kingdom hopes that the situation will become stable in Afghanistan as soon as possible, confirming at the same time that it sides with the Afghan people,” the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia said it renews its rejection of “these criminal acts that contradict all religious, ethical and humanitarian values”.
The terrorist Daesh group claimed responsibility for the Friday attack on the Shiite mosque in Kandahar, describing as a double suicide bombing.
Last week, the radical group also took credit for a similar attack in northern Afghanistan.
Daesh has stepped up attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban movement took control of the country in mid-August. The attacks have killed hundreds, including dozens of Taliban members. The Taliban has vowed to destroy Daesh in Afghanistan.