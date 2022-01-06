Factfile

Nazarbayev: Former Communist Party chief Nursultan Nazarbayev, now 81, ruled the vast steppe land for years from independence in 1991. In 2019, he stepped down to make way for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Nazarbayev used its vast oil wealth to build a gleaming new capital, Astana — later renamed Nur-Sultan in his honour.

Known for its futuristic skyline of skyscrapers and chilly winter temperatures that regularly plunge below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), an observation tower at its centre is topped with a viewing platform where visitors can place their hands on a gold imprint of Nazarbayev’s palm.

The old capital Almaty remains the biggest city and commercial hub.

Cosmodrome: Kazakhstan is the ninth largest country in the world with an area of more than 2.7 million square kilometres (1.1 million square miles).

The vast Kazakh steppe is home to the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome - still the world’s biggest launch pad nearly 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin blasted off from there to become the first man in space.

Mixed population: Kazakhs may make up nearly 70 percent of the population (2020) but historically the country has had a large Russian minority.

Russians made up more than 40 per cent of its people in the 1970s but their numbers have since fallen back to one in five of the population.

Officially home to 130 nationalities, many were deported there in Soviet times as political prisoners, with German, Greek, Tatar, Polish, Korean, Ingush and Georgian Turk communities springing up across the steppe.

Heavily dependent on oil: Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s biggest economy which has in the past seen double-digit growth. But it was hit hard by a 2014 plunge in oil prices on which it is heavily dependent.

It was also affected by the 2008 economic crisis in Russia, which led to a devaluation of the Kazakh currency, the tenge.

Oil accounted for 21 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2020, according to the World Bank, which predicts the economy will grow by 3.7 percent this year.

The country’s main oilfield Tengiz produces a third of Kazakhstan’s annual output and is 50-per cent controlled by US firm Chevron.

The world’s biggest producer of uranium, Kazakhstan is also overflowing with manganese, iron, chromium and coal.

Kazakhstan has linked the future of its economy to neighbouring China, investing heavily in its road network, railways and port infrastructure to facilitate trade links.

