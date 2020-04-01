Afghan security personnel inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: AFP

Kabul: A roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed at least eight civilians, including six children.

The victims were all from a single family, according to Helmand police spokesman Zaman Hamdard. The family had just left the southern district to Greshk when the bomb hit their car, Hamdard added. Two more family members were wounded, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and Daesh militants are active in the province.

On Tuesday, the Taliban sent a three-member technical team to Kabul to monitor the release of Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the insurgents and the US at the end of February. That deal calls for the Afghan government to release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and for the Taliban to free 1,000 government personnel and Afghan troops they hold captive. The deal is also supposed to be followed by intra-Afghan peace talks that would include the Taliban.