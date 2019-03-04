Dr Preetha Reddy Image Credit: ABLF

How has the rise of Apollo contributed to India’s reputation as a global healthcare destination?

In 1983, Apollo Hospitals was the first corporate hospital in India. It ushered a sea of change into Indian healthcare, as it introduced high-quality, advanced medical care at cost that was a fraction as compared to the Western world. Over the years since then, Apollo’s business model was emulated by several providers. Today, India’s private health sector serves more than 60 per cent of the country’s medical needs and provides care to patients from more than 100 countries.

What do you believe is the future of healthcare in Asia?

Access to affordable quality care has been the overarching theme in Asia and the health sector has been witnessing double-digit growth rates. Nevertheless, the growing disease burden, paucity of health infrastructure and skilled resources will demand policy innovations to address the gaps.

The ABLF Business Courage Award is a recognition for Apollo Hospitals' and encourages us to further push the boundaries of healthcare in order to reach and touch more lives. I thank the ABLF Grand Jury and the Royal Patron for this great honour. - Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

Your organisation made a new beginning in Asia in cancer care. Can you share details?

January 25 was a red-letter day in advanced cancer care as it witnessed the launch of the South East Asia and South Asia’s very first Proton Therapy at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai.

You have been the recipient of the prestigious ABLF Business Courage Award. Why do you believe courage is an important leadership trait?

Courage is a critical leadership differentiator irrespective of the gender. We need to be confident and believe in ourselves and also inspire others to do the same.