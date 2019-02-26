India and Pakistan have fought two wars and countless skirmishes over Kashmir, the Himalayan region claimed in full by both nuclear-armed rivals.
But rarely have ground troops or air forces crossed the heavily-militarised de facto border between the two foes, known as the Line of Control (LoC), in Kashmir.
Here are some of the major clashes between the South Asian enemies over the flashpoint mountainous territory.
Before Pulwama
1947: The first war breaks out over Kashmir after partition divides the subcontinent into India and Pakistan. The maharaja of Kashmir, the local ruler, accedes to India as tribal fighters from Pakistan launch attacks.
1965: India and Pakistan fight a second brief war over Kashmir before a ceasefire is declared.
1971: India and Pakistan fight another war, not over Kashmir but over Islamabad's rule in then East Pakistan, with New Delhi supporting Bengali nationalists seeking independence for what would become Bangladesh. India's air force conducts bombing raids inside Pakistan.
1984: Indian forces seize the Siachen Glacier, a remote and uninhabited territory high in the Karakoram Range also claimed by Pakistan. The first of many battles are fought over the high-altitude stretch, until a ceasefire is signed in 2003.
1999: Pakistan-backed militants cross the disputed Kashmir border, seizing Indian military posts in the icy heights of the Kargil mountains. Indian troops push the intruders back, ending the 10-week Kargil conflict which costs 1,000 lives on both sides.
2016: India launches what it calls "surgical strikes" on targets in Pakistani Kashmir in September, less than two weeks after a militant attack on an Indian army base leaves 19 soldiers dead. Pakistan denies the strikes took place.
In November, seven Indian soldiers are killed after militants disguised as policemen storm a major army base near the frontier with Pakistan.
After Pulwama
February 14, 2019 (Thursday)
A suicide bomber crashes a car packed with 300kg of explosives into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), killing more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, and injuring at least 70. The terror attack took place in Pulwama, about 20km from Srinagar, capital of Jammu and Kashmir territory it controls.
India vows retaliation. New Delhi blames the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for the attack.
February 15 (Friday)
- Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), whose stated mission is to “free Kashmir from India”, claims responsibility for the bombing. It also released a video in which the bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, a 20-year-old school dropout, in full battle gear and posing behind a row of scary looking guns, said he hoped to reach heaven by means of his attack on the Indian convoy.
- Some patriotic Indian TV anchors rant with calls to ‘decimate Pakistan.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in Munich to attend a security conference, send video message saying he was saddened by India’s ‘knee-jerk reaction’ levelling allegations without sharing any proof or evidence against Pakistan.
February 16 (Saturday)
- India weighs options after Kashmir attack: Diplomatic isolation and military strikes discussed amid domestic pressure to respond in kind to Pulwama terror attack.
- India withdraws most-favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. India hikes the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan, following revocation of the MFN status in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely states in a tweet.
- The diplomatic row between the two countries deepens. Foreign ministries of both Pakistan and India summon envoys of the other country and register strong protest. Pakistan Foreign Office cautions Indian government against any ‘misadventure’; urges the Indian side to share evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the suicide attack.
February 20 (Wednesday)
India suspends key bus service to Muzaffarabad, the capital of the Pakistani territory of Azad Kashmir.
February 21 (Thursday)
Congress party slams Modi's apathy after Pulwama attack.
February 22 (Friday)
India's Union minister Nitin Gadkari says in New Delhi that India has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of water to Pakistan from rivers under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after the Pulwama terror attack.
Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, says Modi is using Pulwama tragedy for political gain.
February 23 (Saturday)
Top separatist leaders arrested during overnight raids as India launches a major crackdown across the restive Kashmir valley, following the Pulwama bombing that left 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.
February 24 (Sunday)
A senior police officer and a militant killed in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police sources said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Thakur and the militant were killed in Turigam village in fighting that also injured an Army Major.
February 25 (Monday):
- India’s National Intelligency Agency (NIA) identifies vehicle used in carrying out the attack in Pulwama. “The owner of the vehicle is identified as Sajjad Bhat, who has joined Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit”, NIA spokesman says.
- The Indian and Pakistani armies trade fire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Indian Defence ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 6.30 pm today (Monday), Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district."
February 26 (Tuesday)
- 12 Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets drop 1,000 kg bombs in what it calls a 'preemptive strike' on suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector at 3.30am. Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor confirms that the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated the Line of Control (LoC).
- It was the first such aircraft movement across the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, and carried out attacks for the first time since 1971 in the latest development since deadly Pulwama suicide attack in which
- Tensions grow along the India-Pakistan border as India calls all-party meeting to brief opposition leaders about the IAF attack
- Pakistan says India has committed 'aggression' by violating the Line of Control (LoC); Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan reserves right to give 'suitable response in self-defence'.
With inputs from AFP