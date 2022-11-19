Polls opened in Malaysia's general election Saturday in a vote analysts expect to be tightly contested.



About 21 million registered voters are expected to head to polling centres across the Southeast Asian nation throughout the day, amid fears heavy monsoon rains could disrupt voting in certain areas.



Malaysian voters cast their ballots Saturday in an election that could see opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim take the lead but fall short of a parliament majority, prolonging instability in a country that's seen three governments in four years.



Prime Minister Ismail Sabri's Barisan Nasional, whose linchpin United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) triggered the snap polls, is looking to build on its slim majority following a string of local poll victories.



It comes up against former ally Perikatan Nasional led by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin and Anwar's reformist Pakatan Harapan, which is expected by several pollsters to pick up the biggest share of the votes though still short of a majority.



These coalitions are already negotiating with various minority parties to get ahead in forming government through behind the scenes discussions or public overtures in the media.



Voters on the other hand are looking for whichever coalition can promise economic stability, curb inflation and stop the political chaos.