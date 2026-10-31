Philippines: Macacua elected first BARMM Chief Minister in 51–27 vote

Former MILF leader Macacua secures Chief Minister role in BARMM's first parliament
Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, 69, was elected the first Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Friday, defeating former interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim in the inaugural session of the first regular Bangsamoro Parliament in Cotabato City.
Macacua, who heads the Bangsamoro Federalist Party, was nominated by MP Kitem Kadatuan.
Ebrahim, of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, was nominated by MP Mohagher Iqbal.
Macacua garnered 51 votes to Ebrahim’s 27; one MP abstained and another was absent.
Macacua’s victory signals a realignment within the former MILF-led political bloc. His administration must now balance peace commitments, local expectations and national government support while leading BARMM’s first elected parliament.
Macacua formerly led the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, the MILF’s armed wing, which is being decommissioned under the 2014 peace agreement.
He later served as a senior minister in the BARMM, became acting governor of Maguindanao del Norte, and was appointed interim Chief Minister by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in March 2025.
MP Ishak Mastura presided over the nominations and election as temporary presiding officer. Macacua took his oath before Bangsamoro Wali Sheikh Muslim Guiamaden, then presided over the Speaker election. 1008
For Speaker, MP Amer Zaakaria Rakim defeated former Bangsamoro Transition Authority Speaker Mohammad Yacob, 51–27.
Seventy-nine of the 80 MPs attended the inaugural session.
Macacua won 51 votes; Ebrahim received 27; one MP abstained.
Rakim was elected Speaker with the same 51–27 margin.
The vote marks BARMM’s transition from an appointed transition authority to its first elected regular government.
Macacua’s background spans MILF military leadership, provincial governance and interim chief ministership.
The election formally shifts BARMM from transition rule to an elected government, testing whether the peace process can deliver stable governance, continued MILF decommissioning and public services across the autonomous region.
Watch Macacua’s inaugural agenda, Cabinet appointments, budget priorities and the pace of MILF decommissioning. The new Parliament’s first months will show whether it can deliver services and sustain peace gains.