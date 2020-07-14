Feeling neglected by his employer, a teenaged domestic worker killed one of his boss’ sons and got caught attempting to throw a second child a month later into the canal on July 11 in Pakistan’s Faisalabad city.
On Sunday, July 12, police arrested the domestic worker identified as Faizan.
According to local media reports, on June 5, Faizan had killed Samiullah, the youngest son of his employer Arshad Majeed, a father of three who owns a sports shop in Allama Iqbal Colony.
Samiullah had mysteriously fallen into a canal and died. His body was found in the Mazhabiwala area of Dijkot district and the police had registered a case. An investigation was ongoing.
On Saturday, the accused was caught throwing a second child into the canal.
During interrogation by the local police, he confessed to the murder of Samiullah and the attempted murder of his brother. Faizan also said that he felt neglected by Majeed and thought that he could get closer to his employer after killing his children.
The accused is in the police’s custody and further investigation is underway.
On Saturday, Majeed’s 10-year-old son Abdullah was lured by the accused Faizan to the Rakh Branch canal. He pushed Abdullah into the canal and fled. People standing nearby rescued the child.
The father of the victim registered a complaint.