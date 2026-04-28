Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly passes law setting 18 as minimum marriage age

Non-bailable offence, jail terms up to 3 years; rare cross-party backing
Dubai: The Punjab Assembly in Pakistan has passed the Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026, setting 18 as the minimum legal age for marriage for both boys and girls and declaring underage marriage a non-bailable, cognisable offence, according to reports by Dawn and Geo News.
The legislation introduces tough penalties, including rigorous imprisonment of two to three years and fines of up to Rs500,000 for adults who contract marriages with minors. Parents or guardians who facilitate or fail to prevent such marriages also face similar punishment, Geo News reported.
The bill, tabled by Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, triggered a heated debate on Monday after lawmakers complained they had not been provided copies in advance. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari called the situation “unprecedented”, stressing that legislators must be fully informed before voting, Dawn reported.
Punjab (2026 law): 18 for men and women
Sindh: 18 for men and women (via Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 18 for men, 16 for women (older 1929 framework largely applies)
Balochistan: 18 for men, 16 for women (follows federal-era law with adaptations)
Islamabad Capital Territory: 18 for men, 16 for women (recent attempts to raise to 18 stalled)
(Enforcement varies across regions, and Pakistan still lacks a uniform minimum marriage age nationwide)
Following her objections, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan ordered immediate distribution of the bill among members.
Bokhari also pushed back against suggestions to allow marriages under 18 with court permission, arguing that both mental and physical maturity must be ensured and warning against practices such as using girls to settle disputes. She noted that similar legislation had been endorsed by the Federal Shariat Court.
Opposition voices, including PML-N lawmaker Zulfiqar Ali Shah, cautioned against sidelining “societal values” and raised concerns about the “moral implications” of a blanket restriction on early marriages.
Minimum age raised: 18 for both men and women (earlier: 18 for men, 16 for women)
Non-bailable offence: Underage marriage now treated more seriously by law
Cognisable offence: Police can act without a court warrant
Jail terms: 2–3 years for adults contracting marriage with a minor
Heavy fines: Up to Rs500,000
Guardians penalised: Parents or facilitators face similar punishment
Child-first approach: Minors treated as victims, not offenders
Consent not decisive: Child’s “consent” cannot override protection concerns
Despite the differences, the bill was passed with a majority vote after extensive debate.
In a significant addition, lawmakers approved an amendment placing the “best interests of the child” at the centre of all actions under the law — from investigation and prosecution to bail and custody decisions. Moved by PML-N MPA Ejaz Augustine and backed across party lines, the clause ensures that children involved in such marriages are treated as victims, not offenders, Dawn reported.
The amendment further states that a child’s consent cannot be treated as decisive in custody or protection decisions if coercion, inducement or trafficking is suspected.
Another proposal to automatically declare child marriages void was withdrawn after opposition from the government.
The law replaces earlier provisions under the 1929 act, which allowed girls to marry at 16, bringing parity by setting 18 as the minimum age for both genders. The move also formalises an ordinance issued in February by Punjab Governor Saleem Haider, which was due to lapse next month.
Punjab Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed described the legislation as “landmark”, telling Geo News it reflects the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and could drive meaningful social change.
Authorities said awareness campaigns and enforcement measures would follow to ensure the law is effectively implemented.