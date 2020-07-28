Earlier, an animal shelter claimed the kitten was raped by teenagers

The kitten that was allegedly raped by teenagers in Lahore Image Credit: Facebook/@ACFAnimalRescue

In an incident that caused outrage on social media, an animal rescue facility claimed that a kitten was raped by a group of teenagers in the city of Lahore, Pakistan. Now, an official from the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tweeted that a doctor has said there was no rape involved.

On July 26, a post was shared by JFK Animal Rescue And Shelter, @jfkanimalrescueandshelter, a shelter in Pakistan with a lengthy caption.

The post claimed that the kitten was bought by a family in Lahore and the boy who, with other friends, had committed the crime is the 15-year-old son of the family.

A local girl who was suspicious about the abuse had kept an eye on the kitten and the boys. The girl had also reportedly offered the family to take the kitten but she was refused, the post stated.

As per the post that included several graphic images of the animal, the kitten was abused to such an extent that she died due to multiple organ failure. The carcass was then left in a nearby dumpster.

The animal shelter page had also added that it was the fifth case of animal sexual abuse they have encountered recently.

The post that was shared on the organisation's Instagram and Facebook accounts, states that while a veterinary doctor concluded that the animal was raped, he refused to give it in writing to avoid involvement in the case.

The post also states that the mother of one of the accused has dismissed all allegations of rape.

She was quoted as saying, “My son did not do this. Someone from the street must have done it.”

A girl, under the assurance of anonymity, reported the incident to the organisation, the post read.

The animal shelter has condemned the act and demanded that all culprits be brought to justice.

The news caused an uproar online as netizens demanded action against the culprits.

Twitter user @Madam_Mosale wrote: “Family in Lahore adopts a kitten and nobody notices that the kitten is being brutally raped by their 15-year-old and his friends? Boys should be dealt with, because you've got future rapists on your hand. I have [a] severe migraine and I'm unable to sleep because of this. #LahoreKitten”

Tagging police officials in the province of Punjab and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, a tweep wrote: “[…] In Lahore a kitten was repeatedly raped by a couple of 15-year-old boys until her organs were crushed from inside! @DIGOpsLahore @Lahorepoliceops please take action immediately…”

FIA official says no rape involved

On August 11, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Assistant Director of the Cybercrime wing at the Federal Investigation Agency tweeted that a doctor has confirmed that the animal was not raped.