GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan approves new motorway to ease Karachi traffic

168km high-speed corridor M-10 to link Karachi with other cities improving connectivity

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
A general view of a road traffic in Karachi. File photo for illustrative purpose only
A general view of a road traffic in Karachi. File photo for illustrative purpose only
REUTERS

Dubai: The Pakistan government has approved the M-10 Motorway, a landmark infrastructure project aimed at decongesting Karachi, enhancing transport efficiency, and strengthening country’s national motorway network.

The 168-kilometer motorway, featuring 10 interchanges, will connect Karachi directly to the M-6 at Jamshoro, passing through the Kirthar Mountain Range.

The motorway project is designed as a two-segment mega initiative. The first segment upgrades the 34km Karachi Northern Bypass from the ICI Bridge to Hamdard University Chowk into an eight-lane motorway.

The second segment is a 134km six-lane motorway from Hamdard University Chowk to Jamshoro. Additionally, a 23km stretch linking Hamdard University Chowk to the M-9 will be upgraded to six lanes, creating a high-capacity corridor from Karachi Port to the national motorway network, bypassing the city’s congested arteries.

Regional development

Federal Communications Minister Aleem Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah discussed the project, emphasising its strategic importance for trade, logistics, and regional development. The motorway will divert heavy goods traffic from city roads, reducing travel time, improving road safety, and easing congestion for millions of daily commuters.

The project is expected to significantly boost economic activity, facilitating faster movement of goods to and from Karachi Port and enhancing trade links with interior Sindh and other provinces. Businesses and transport operators will benefit from reduced logistics costs and more reliable travel times, while local communities along the route can expect improved access to markets, services, and employment opportunities.

M-10 project

The M-10 project is being implemented under the supervision of the National Highway Authority (NHA), with feasibility studies conducted by NESPAK. It complements the M-6 Motorway connecting Hyderabad to Sukkur, which is divided into four sections and carries an investment of Rs363 billion. Together, the M-6 and M-10 motorways will strengthen Pakistan’s north-south transport backbone, linking Karachi to Peshawar and boosting regional connectivity.

Chronic Karachi traffic

Chief Minister Shah highlighted that the project would resolve Karachi’s chronic traffic bottlenecks, while Minister Khan assured the government’s full support to ensure timely completion. Once operational, the M-10 is expected to cut travel times drastically, improve road safety, and provide a seamless corridor for commercial and passenger traffic, paving the way for sustainable economic growth across southern Sindh and beyond.

Related Topics:
transport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (2nd from R) and Karachi Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah (2nd from L) at the press conference in Karachi

Pakistan to hold mega World Cultural Festival

2m read
A breathtaking view of the Manthoka Waterfalls located in Khrmang valley, some 50km from Skardu city in Gilgit. The waterfall surrounded by lush green pastures, rocky mountains and fresh water streams with crystal clear water, has a mystic quality.

Pakistan’s top 15 must visit tourist destinations

5m read
Pakistan announces to launch bullet train between Lahore and Karachi reducing travel time to just five hours. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Lahore to Karachi in 5 hours: Pakistan's bullet train

2m read
Representational image.

New oil discovery boosts Pakistan’s energy hopes

1m read