Pakistan approves new motorway to ease Karachi traffic

The M-10 project is being implemented under the supervision of the National Highway Authority (NHA), with feasibility studies conducted by NESPAK. It complements the M-6 Motorway connecting Hyderabad to Sukkur, which is divided into four sections and carries an investment of Rs363 billion. Together, the M-6 and M-10 motorways will strengthen Pakistan’s north-south transport backbone, linking Karachi to Peshawar and boosting regional connectivity.