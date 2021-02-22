Pakistan Railways has launched a new tourist train from Golra to Attock that offers travellers a chance to explore a wealth of historic attractions and rich cultural heritage of northern Punjab province of Pakistan. Image Credit: Pakistan Railways

Islamabad: Pakistan Railways has launched a new tourist train that offers travellers a chance to explore a wealth of historic attractions and rich cultural heritage of northern Punjab province.

The weekend train service launched by the railways in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, aims to boost the cultural heritage the potential of the region by attracting more tourists.

Islamabad to Attock

The new train service will run three times a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will begin from Islamabad’s Golra station, passing through Taxila, Hassanabdal and Attock city railway station, located in the region that connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab. The scenic route will offer travellers a chance to cherish the natural beauty of the region as it will pass through the landscape of Potohar, consisting of Margalla Hills, and cross several tunnels and bridges along the way.

The journey into the historical and cultural heartland will end at the charming Attock Khurd railway station, a gorgeous Victorian era structure, surrounded by Manglot mountain range, constructed in 1880. The impressive Attock Fort, built by Mughal Emperor Akbar in 1581, stands tall near the bank of the Indus River. Pakistan’s tourism officials are all set to open the glorious Mughal-era Attock Fort to attract tourists to the culturally rich region.

Cost

The train ticket for adults is Rs1000 (US$6.2) while the fare for children is Rs500 (US$3). A special discount will be provided to differently-abled people, said divisional superintendent Rawalpindi Munawar Shah. Saloon car tickets are available for Rs3000 (US$18) each.

Promote tourism

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati launched the train service along with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on February 21. Azam Swati said that the objective of the train was to project the culture, civilisation and heritage of Pakistan to the world. The safari train would be a source of both entertainment and tourism, offering local and international tourists an opportunity to cherish the gorgeous landscape of the Potohar region, he said.