Tokyo: North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan towards the Pacific, the Japanese government said Thursday.
The missile travelled above the nation at around 7:48 am (2248 GMT), the prime minister's office said in a tweet, as television broadcasters broke into programming to urge residents in some areas to take shelter or stay indoors.
Seoul's military, meanwhile, said North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" Thursday, a day after after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles including one that landed near South Korea's territorial waters.
"North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.