A medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Image Credit: AP

Mainland China had 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since January 23.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 74,576.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,118 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 114 from the previous day.