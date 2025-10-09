GOLD/FOREX
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts China

Tremor strikes 210km north of Daocheng, at 1.45pm local time, as per USGS

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Daocheng, China.
File photo

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted China on Thursday.

The tremor's epicentre was located about 210km north of Daocheng, and struck at around 1.45pm local time, according to USGS.

Daocheng County or Dapba is a county of western Sichuan Province, China, located in the Hengduan Mountains, in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

