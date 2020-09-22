Littering in a national park is punishable with jail time and fines in Thailand

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

A national park in Thailand has a solution for littering tourists, they send the rubbish right back to them.

The park management ships the trash to people’s homes as a reminder that when out in Nature, you must clean up after yourself.

Authorities at the popular Khao Yai National Park near Bangkok will start sending rubbish back to litterers, Thailand's environment minister said, according to media reports. Offenders will also be registered with the police.

Visitors have to register with their addresses, making it easy for rangers to track them down if they leave rubbish behind.

Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa posted pictures of litter collected in cardboard parcels ready to be shipped on his Facebook account.

"Your trash - we'll send it back to you," the post read, reminding people that littering in a national park is an offence and punishable with up to five years in jail and hefty fines in the country.

Along with empty plastic bottles, cans and chips wrappers, the box in the Facebook post contains a note saying: "You forgot these things at Khao Yai National Park."

Park authorities say the rubbish left behind can be particularly dangerous for animals who may try to eat it, reported the BBC.

Appreciating the tactic, tweep @LicypriyaK wrote: “In this Khao Yai National Park of Thailand, if you dropped any litter inside the park then the authorities will mail your trash to your house with a letter ‘You forgot these’. We need such a system in every country.”

Established in 1962 as Thailand's first national park, Khao Yai National Park is the third largest national park in the country.