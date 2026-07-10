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Why a US man in India terror case wants to cook his own meals in jail

Matthew VanDyke says ‘spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy’ food has harmed his health

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Matthew VanDyke said he was 'not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons'.
Matthew VanDyke said he was 'not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons'.
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A US national arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in an alleged terror conspiracy case has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own meals in Tihar Jail, claiming the prison diet has left him unable to eat and forced him onto a prolonged hunger strike.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, who has been in judicial custody since April, told the Patiala House Court that he has not been able to consume the “spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy” food served in prison and has been on a hunger strike since May 6.

In an application before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, VanDyke said he was “not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons” and argued that the issue had become a humanitarian concern, NDTV reported.

According to the plea, VanDyke has suffered severe physical discomfort, lost around 14kg, developed vision problems linked to inadequate nutrition, and experienced a decline in his strength, stamina and immunity.

His lawyer told the court that the request was intended solely to protect his health while he remains in custody. The application also states that his family is willing to bear the full cost of the food, cooking equipment and other related expenses.

What he wants

VanDyke has requested permission to keep a range of food items in prison, including lentils, chicken, red meat, shrimp, pasta, rice, potatoes, onions, beans, bread, butter, olive oil, milk, soya milk and bottled water.

He has also sought permission to use an induction cooker, cooking pots, bowls and a plastic food chopper so he can prepare his own meals inside the prison.

The court has sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities and scheduled the next hearing for July 21.

Who is Matthew VanDyke?

  • An American who describes himself as a security analyst, war correspondent and documentary filmmaker.

  • First gained international attention during the 2011 Libyan civil war, where he fought alongside rebel forces and was later imprisoned.

  • Founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that says it provides military training and strategic advice to local armed groups in conflict zones.

  • Arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2026 along with six Ukrainian nationals.

  • The NIA alleges the group trained ethnic armed organisations in Myanmar and maintained links with banned Indian insurgent groups.

  • VanDyke and the other accused deny wrongdoing, and the case remains under investigation.

Arrest and allegations

The NIA arrested VanDyke at Kolkata airport on March 13 along with six Ukrainian nationals. Investigators allege the group was part of a conspiracy involving terrorist activities linked to India.

According to the agency, the accused maintained contact with banned Indian insurgent organisations, supplied weapons and other military equipment, and provided combat training. The NIA has also alleged that the accused admitted to being in direct contact with armed militants carrying assault rifles.

Investigators say a larger group of 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas before travelling to Guwahati and later to Mizoram. They allegedly crossed illegally into Myanmar, where they trained ethnic armed organisations and facilitated the movement of drone consignments from Europe to insurgent-linked networks.

The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including criminal conspiracy, as the investigation into the alleged cross-border network continues.

With inputs from NDTV

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