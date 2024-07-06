Hajira: In a significant boost to Indian forces, premier defence research agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) are at an advanced stage of trials of the indigenous Light Tank Zorawar.

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat reviewed the progress made in the project at the Larsen and Toubro plant at Hajira in Gujarat.

Developed in a record two years for high-altitude areas of Ladakh, the tank is testimony to Indian progress in indigenous manufacturing.

The DRDO and L&T have integrated USVs to loiter munitions in the tank.

The light tank Zorawar is 25 tonnes in weight. It is the first time a fresh tank has been designed and made ready for trials in such a short time.

59 of these tanks will be provided to the Army initially, and it will be a frontrunner for the major programme of 295 more of these armoured vehicles.

The Indian Air Force can supply two tanks at a time in the C-17 class transport aircraft, as the tanks are light and can be run at high speeds in mountain valleys.

The trials are expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months and be ready for induction.