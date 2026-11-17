Victims were heading to a college-organised outreach programme when their car hit a tree
Dubai: Two 19-year-old female engineering students were killed and four others injured when their car crashed into a roadside tree amid dense fog near Bengaluru early Tuesday, Indian media reported.
The victims, Janavi and Vaishnavi, both 19-year-old second-year engineering students at Sapthagiri College in Bengaluru, were travelling with four classmates to Hutridurga near Kunigal for a college-organised social outreach programme when their car crashed into a roadside tree around 6am on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 6am near Gudemaranahalli as six students travelled to Hutridurga near Kunigal for a college-organised social outreach programme.
According to Indian media reports, the car apparently went out of control before crashing into a tree. The impact killed Janavi and Vaishnavi on the spot.
CCTV footage reportedly showed the white Ford sedan slamming into the tree and overturning at least twice, sending dust and debris into the air.
Photographs showed the vehicle extensively damaged, with its roof crushed, windows shattered and wheels dislodged. Several large branches of the tree were also broken.
The four injured students were identified as Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Police said preliminary investigations suggested the car may have been speeding when the driver lost control. Dense fog and poor visibility were also reported in the area, although their role in the accident has not been established.
Jaswanth, who was reportedly driving the car belonging to his family, has been booked in connection with the crash.
Kuduru police registered a case under provisions relating to causing death by negligence and rash driving. Further investigations are underway to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.