The victims, Janavi and Vaishnavi, both 19-year-old second-year engineering students at Sapthagiri College in Bengaluru, were travelling with four classmates to Hutridurga near Kunigal for a college-organised social outreach programme when their car crashed into a roadside tree around 6am on Tuesday.

Police said preliminary investigations suggested the car may have been speeding when the driver lost control. Dense fog and poor visibility were also reported in the area, although their role in the accident has not been established.

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