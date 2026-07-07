Taj Mahal was Shiva Temple? Allahabad HC seeks centre, ASI reply

Dubai: The Allahabad High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a petition claiming that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple known as “Tejo Mahalaya” and seeking a court-supervised inspection of the monument.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on Monday issued notices to the Union government and the ASI, directing them to file counter-affidavits. The matter will be heard after their responses are received, Indian media reports said.

The petition, filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain on behalf of the deity Lord Sri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman through its “next friend”, along with several devotees, challenges earlier court orders refusing permission for an inspection of the Taj Mahal.

The petitioners are seeking the appointment of an Advocate Commissioner to inspect, photograph and videograph the monument. They argue that such an exercise would help determine whether the structure was originally a Shiva temple rather than relying solely on its architectural features.

According to the plea, the Taj Mahal was originally an ancient Shiva temple called Tejo Mahalaya, allegedly built by Raja Paramardi Dev in 1155-56 AD before later coming under the control of Raja Man Singh and Raja Jai Singh of Jaipur.

Among the features cited are the lotus-petal design and finial atop the main dome, which they argue resemble Hindu temple architecture. The petition also refers to a structure within the complex that ASI records allegedly describe as a “gaushala” (cowshed), claiming such a feature is associated with Hindu temples rather than Mughal mausoleums.

The petitioners have also sought a declaration that the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple and permission for Hindus to perform darshan and prayers at the site, arguing that such worship is protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The trial court rejected the request, saying the plaintiffs had failed to produce land revenue records supporting their claim and that the property details cited did not match official records.

Challenging both decisions, the petitioners have now approached the Allahabad High Court, arguing that the lower courts rejected their request on technical grounds unrelated to whether an Advocate Commissioner should be appointed.

An interim application has also been filed asking the High Court to direct the ASI to photograph the interior and exterior of the Taj Mahal in the presence of the petitioners and submit the images before the court.

The High Court has not expressed any view on the merits of the claims and has only sought responses from the Centre and the ASI before proceeding further.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.