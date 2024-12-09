Dubai: A beauty startup based in the Indian city of Noida, YesMadam, is facing significant backlash on social media, after over 100 employees were reportedly laid off following a company-wide stress survey.

A viral social media post by a terminated employee has ignited widespread outrage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Reddit, with users criticising the company's handling of employee well-being.

The email shared by a former employee sparked debate on LinkedIn Image Credit: Anushka Dutta/LinkedIn

The post, accompanied by a screenshot of an alleged HR email, claims that employees were fired after expressing high levels of stress in the survey.

The email, purportedly sent by the company's HR department, stated:

"Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback."

"To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress," the email added.

The incident has sparked intense debate on social media platforms, with users questioning the company's ethics and its approach to employee mental health.

"Firing employees for reporting stress in a workplace survey isn't just counterproductive—it's the epitome of irony. Instead of addressing the root causes of stress, this approach sends a loud and clear message: 'Your well-being isn't our concern.' A healthy work environment is built on empathy and solutions, not silencing voices by removing those who speak up. This isn’t fostering a supportive culture—it’s avoiding accountability. Companies must do better," said a LinkedIn comment.

Another LinkedIn user posted: "This is a significant setback for already stressed employees. The company’s perspective seems to be, 'we relieved you of the stress you had by working for us,' but firing employees after a stress test only adds to their burden. Rather than helping employees manage stress, this approach creates insecurity and anxiety. Companies should focus on providing support, mental health resources, and a healthy work environment, not using stress tests as a reason to let people go."

A reddit reply read: "I am honestly having difficulty believing this is not satire..."

"How to help employees with stress management? Yes Madam Management - Fire them! No job No stress!," said another Reddit comment.