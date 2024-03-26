New Delhi: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is recovering after he underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, has shared an update in which he is seen reading a newspaper.

In a 19-second video with slow music in the background, Sadhguru can be seen reading a newspaper inside his hospital room. The video has been posted on X social media handle of Sadhguru with #Sadhguru #SpeedyRecovery hashtags.

In a post on X on March 23, Sadhguru shared a poem "Lost Me in You."

"In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," it read.

"Just love for You, You and You and love for all that moves and doesn't. An overwhelming love from all of You. Forever grateful to be wrapped in your love. Where is You and me as a while since I lost me in You," it read further.

Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after suffering life-threatening bleeding in the skull.

On March 20, Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital who examined Sadhguru, shared an update on the spiritual guru's health.

"He had a headache for the last four weeks. The headache was very severe and he was ignoring it because he had to do his normal activities. He even carried out the Mahashivratri function on March 8, despite the fact that he had agonising pain. The pain became severe on March 15 and then he consulted me. At 4 pm, I advised him for an MRI, but at 6 pm, he had a very important meeting and did not want to skip it. However, the MRI was done later, and the MRI showed that he had massive bleeding in the brain. It is outside the brain and below the bone. There was massive two-time bleeding--one that happened about three weeks back and the second that happened around two-to-three days ago."