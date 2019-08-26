Staff enter the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (File picture) Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: India's central bank will fork out 1.76 trillion rupees ($24.4 billion) to the federal government, boosting New Delhi's coffers at a time when it is under pressure to provide a fiscal stimulus to the slowing economy.

The Reserve Bank of India's board approved the payout, which includes 1.23 trillion rupees as dividend and 526.4 billion from its surplus capital, according to a statement. The transfer from its surplus reserves follows recommendation from a panel named by the RBI.