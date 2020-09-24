Image Credit: Nasa

Inspired by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Pakistani man recently bought a one-acre plot of land on the moon, as a wedding gift for his wife. The man named Sohaib Ahmed paid $45 (Dh165) for a piece of lunar land in the region called Sea of Vapour, according to news reports that went viral in India and Pakistan.

The 33-year-old resident of Rawalpindi told local news media channels in Pakistan that he got in touch with the International Lunar Lands Registry to buy the special gift for his 26-year-old wife, Madiha.

During a national television interview on Tuesday, Ahmed said he was inspired by Singh, since the actor had also purchased a piece of land on the moon, in the Mare Muscoviense, or the Sea of Muscovy region.

He added that the documents reached their home via the US Postal Service.

During the interview, Madiha said that her friends initially didn’t believe her. “At first everyone thought it was a joke, but then I showed them the documents, and then they believed it,” she said, adding that one of her friends also wants her fiancé to gift her a plot on the moon as a wedding gift.

While many companies on the internet are willing to sell you land on the moon, in reality, both India and Pakistan have signed an international treaty, which makes it impossible for anyone to legally lay claim on a piece of land in outer space.