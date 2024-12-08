Allegations of harassment

Induja’s father, Sasidharan Kaani, has lodged a complaint accusing Abhijith and his mother of mental harassment and physical abuse. He has demanded that murder charges be filed, alleging foul play.

According to Induja’s family, she expressed concerns about her life at her husband’s house during phone conversations. Her brother, Shinu, alleged that she visited their home two weeks before her death with visible injuries, which she attributed to a fall while boarding a bus.

“She never disclosed the full extent of the issues, but from her tone, we knew something was seriously wrong,” Shinu told Indian media.

The family also alleged that Abhijith’s mother opposed the marriage and restricted Induja from visiting her family after their wedding.

The incident

Induja, who worked at a private lab, was found hanging from a window grill on the first floor of her husband’s home, according to Indian media. The discovery was made by Abhijith when he returned home for lunch. At the time, only Abhijith’s grandmother was reportedly present in the house.

The police were alerted around 1:30 PM. While initial reports suggest suicide, the allegations of abuse and the evidence of injury marks have raised questions about the circumstances of her death.