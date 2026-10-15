Priyanka and Rahul pay tribute to Cheruvayal Raman, guardian of indigenous rice varieties
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has paid an emotional tribute to Cheruvayal Raman, the Padma Shri-winning tribal farmer and conservationist from Kerala, remembering him affectionately as her “Malayali Acchan” (Malayali father).
The 74-year-old Raman died while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He was widely known for dedicating his life to conserving traditional rice varieties and preserving the agricultural heritage of Kerala’s Adivasi communities.
Recalling their first meeting, Priyanka said Raman had called her his daughter, prompting her to address him as “Malayali Acchan” — Malayalam for father. The affectionate term reflected the personal connection they had developed.
Raman earned national recognition for conserving more than 50 traditional rice varieties that were threatened with extinction. Through his work, he helped protect indigenous seeds, preserve traditional farming knowledge and safeguard agricultural biodiversity for future generations.
His efforts also highlighted the importance of Adivasi heritage and the role of indigenous communities in protecting the environment and sustaining traditional agricultural practices.
“By making traditional paddy varieties that might otherwise have disappeared an integral part of his life and preserving them for future generations, Cheruvayal Raman became a true guardian of Kerala's agricultural heritage,” read a tribute to his work.
Raman received the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, in recognition of his contribution to agriculture and the conservation of traditional rice varieties.
His work inspired farmers across Kerala and brought wider attention to the importance of preserving indigenous crops at a time when traditional varieties face growing challenges.
Beyond the seeds he saved, Raman leaves behind a legacy rooted in his commitment to the land, his community and generations of farmers. His efforts helped ensure that traditional rice varieties and the knowledge surrounding them would not be lost.
Priyanka’s tribute offers a personal remembrance of a man whose work extended far beyond farming, making him a symbol of Kerala’s agricultural heritage and the enduring value of indigenous knowledge.
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan also condoled Raman’s death, describing him as a guardian of the state’s agricultural heritage who dedicated his life to preserving traditional paddy varieties for future generations.
In his condolence message, Satheesan said Raman had demonstrated that farming was not merely a means of livelihood but also a responsibility towards the soil and nature.
He added that Raman’s efforts to preserve traditional seeds and farming practices, and pass on this knowledge to younger generations, would be remembered for years.