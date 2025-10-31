Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as Telangana minister, begins new political innings

Former India cricket captain becomes first Muslim face in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet
Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet on Friday, marking a significant new chapter in his political career.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior ministers.
Azharuddin, who took the oath in the name of Allah, concluded with the slogans “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Hind”. His son Asaduddin — recently appointed general secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) — was also present at the ceremony.
The 62-year-old Congress leader’s induction comes days before the November 11 by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, which has a sizeable Muslim electorate. He is expected to be allotted the minority welfare portfolio.
With his appointment, the strength of the Revanth Reddy Cabinet rises to 16. Azharuddin is the first Muslim minister in the Congress government formed in December 2023. The decision is being viewed as an attempt by the party to reach out to Muslim voters, who make up about 30 per cent of the Jubilee Hills constituency.
Born: February 8, 1963, in Hyderabad
Cricket career: Former Indian captain; played 99 Tests (6,215 runs, 22 centuries) and 334 ODIs (9,378 runs)
Politics: Joined Congress in 2009; elected MP from Moradabad (UP) the same year
Telangana Congress: Working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC); nominated Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in 2025.
Family: Son Asaduddin is a cricketer and Telangana Congress leader; daughter-in-law Anam Mirza is the sister of tennis star Sania Mirza
However, the BJP has sharply criticised the move. Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao called it an “act of appeasement” and a “violation of the Model Code of Conduct” amid the ongoing by-election campaign. The party has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that Azharuddin’s elevation was aimed at influencing voters.
Azharuddin dismissed the charge, saying his appointment had “nothing to do with the Jubilee Hills by-election.” Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, he said: “I thank my party’s high command, the public, and my supporters. Whatever responsibility I am given, I will work honestly for the upliftment of the oppressed people. I do not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone.”
The former cricketer, a one-time MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was nominated to the Legislative Council in August under the Governor’s quota. He had contested unsuccessfully from Jubilee Hills in 2023 but was later assured a ministerial berth.
For Azharuddin, this marks yet another reinvention in a career spanning cricket, politics, and administration. Once among India’s most stylish batsmen and captains, his sporting journey ended abruptly in 2000 after a life ban over match-fixing allegations — later overturned by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012.
