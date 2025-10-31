Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as Telangana minister, begins new political innings

Azharuddin, who took the oath in the name of Allah, concluded with the slogans “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Hind”. His son Asaduddin — recently appointed general secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) — was also present at the ceremony.

With his appointment, the strength of the Revanth Reddy Cabinet rises to 16. Azharuddin is the first Muslim minister in the Congress government formed in December 2023. The decision is being viewed as an attempt by the party to reach out to Muslim voters, who make up about 30 per cent of the Jubilee Hills constituency.

For Azharuddin, this marks yet another reinvention in a career spanning cricket, politics, and administration. Once among India’s most stylish batsmen and captains, his sporting journey ended abruptly in 2000 after a life ban over match-fixing allegations — later overturned by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012.

The former cricketer, a one-time MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was nominated to the Legislative Council in August under the Governor’s quota. He had contested unsuccessfully from Jubilee Hills in 2023 but was later assured a ministerial berth.

Azharuddin dismissed the charge, saying his appointment had “nothing to do with the Jubilee Hills by-election.” Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, he said: “I thank my party’s high command, the public, and my supporters. Whatever responsibility I am given, I will work honestly for the upliftment of the oppressed people. I do not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone.”

However, the BJP has sharply criticised the move. Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao called it an “act of appeasement” and a “violation of the Model Code of Conduct” amid the ongoing by-election campaign. The party has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that Azharuddin’s elevation was aimed at influencing voters.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

