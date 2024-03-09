Mumbai: Czech Republic's Krystyna Psyzkova won the coveted Miss World 2024 crown at a grand event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor. The First Runner-Up for the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant is Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon.
The competition featured 112 contenders vying for the coveted title. Ace filmmaker Karan Johan hosted the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant with former Miss World Megan Young.
The beauty pageant returned to India after 28 long years. India last hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996 in which Irene Skliva of Greece won the title.