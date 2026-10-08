Security cordon put in place as CISF checks premises
A bomb threat email received by Kolkata airport on Thursday triggered a security alert, with the sender claiming that an explosive had been planted inside the facility and threatening to blow it up.
Security was immediately tightened across the airport, with the premises placed under a strict security cordon as authorities responded to the threat, according to reports.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, launched a thorough search of the premises to check for any suspicious object or explosive device.
Officials have not yet disclosed details about the sender or whether the email identified a specific location within the airport. Further details are awaited.