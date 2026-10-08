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Kolkata airport on alert after bomb threat email

Security cordon put in place as CISF checks premises

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Airport placed under tight security as CISF conducts searches.
Airport placed under tight security as CISF conducts searches.

A bomb threat email received by Kolkata airport on Thursday triggered a security alert, with the sender claiming that an explosive had been planted inside the facility and threatening to blow it up.

Security was immediately tightened across the airport, with the premises placed under a strict security cordon as authorities responded to the threat, according to reports.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, launched a thorough search of the premises to check for any suspicious object or explosive device.

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Officials have not yet disclosed details about the sender or whether the email identified a specific location within the airport. Further details are awaited.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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