Ernakulam, Kerla: An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi will reach Cochin International Airport at 9.40pm on Thursday with 179 expatriates on board.

On the flight, there are 73 people from Thrissur district, 25 from Ernakulam, 23 from Malappuram, 15 from Alappuzha, 13 each from Palakkad and Kottayam, and 8 from Pathanamthitta.

“They will be taken from the airport to the quarantine centres in their respective districts,” said S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector.

“Quarantine for pregnant women, senior citizens and children under the age of 10 will be in their homes. Quarantine of the only passenger from the Kasaragod district will be in Ernakulam. Quarantine facility has been made for expatriates who come to the Ernakulam district at SCMS Hostel, Kalamassery,”

He added: “The flight will have special parking bays and aerobridges. Upon entering the terminal, the temperature of the passengers will be checked by the temperature gun and thermal scanner. Those who have symptoms will be taken to an ambulance on a special route. From there, they will be taken to the Aluva District Hospital.”

He also said that those who do not have symptoms will be re-examined at health counters and then they will be taken to the immigration counter.

“Bags that arrive at the baggage disposal system from the flight will be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite,” he added.