Indian student jailed for 30 years in UK for grooming 70 girls online

Dubai: An Indian student in Britain has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for grooming at least 70 girls online, deceiving them into believing they were in romantic relationships with him before blackmailing them into providing sexually explicit images and videos.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday and must serve at least 20 years before becoming eligible for parole, according to the BBC and The Times of India.

Kazi, 27, originally from Mumbai, studied at the University of Chester before moving to Birmingham, where he reportedly pursued chemistry studies. He pleaded guilty to 37 child sexual abuse offences, including blackmail and inciting children to engage in sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to 37 charges in July 2026. Eight additional offences committed while he was on police bail were also taken into account during sentencing, according to the BBC.

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