New Delhi: Scientists in India have developed low-cost sensor which can detect adulteration in fish sold at markets around the world.
India's Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday endorsed the invention, which will go a long way in detecting the presence of formaldehyde, used by fish exporters and sellers to extend the life of their fish stocks and to make them more appealing to unsuspecting buyers.
The use of formaldehyde in food is illegal in many countries because the colourless gas can cause cancer. However, many unscrupulous fishmongers and exporters continue to use formaldehyde in their products as the gas is hard to detect, especially if it is used in small quantities.
The new Indian sensor can now detect Formalin adulteration in fish at room temperature in a non-invasive way even after formaldehyde has evaporated, the Ministry said.
The invention has been developed at India's Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics Laboratory by a team led by Dr. Hemen Kalita, Assistant Professor of Physics at Guwahati University in Assam state.
Hitherto, formalin adulteration in fish was detected around the world by electrochemical or calorimetric sensors. Both methods are invasive of the fish whereas the Indian invention is non-invasive and cost less. Therefore, it is affordable even for small fishmongers. It can be used at room temperature.
The Indian Ministry said "the prototype of this sensor will open new avenues for the development of affordable formalin sensor devices and contribute to public health. The designing of this prototype is a breakthrough in the field of food adulteration."