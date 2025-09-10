GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India
UPDATE

Indian rupee stays low at 24.03 against UAE dirham for expats looking to remit now

Find out which of the popular money exchange platforms in UAE offer low rates

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Indian rupee stays low at 24.03 against UAE dirham for expats looking to remit now
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Indian rupee hovered at ₹88.10 per US dollar, while its rate versus the UAE dirham fell to ₹24.03, supporting remittances from UAE-based expats. (Check the live forex rates here.)

Exchange Rates (AED to INR) across popular platforms

Several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with some edging close to ₹24 per dirham:

  • e& Money: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.97 INR.

  • GCC Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.96 INR.

  • Al Ansari Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.91 INR.

  • LuLu Exchange: The live converter showing a rate of 1 AED = 23.91 INR.

  • Joyalukkas Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.91 INR.

  • Western Union: The estimated exchange rate is 1 AED = 24 INR.

Expat families benefit as their dirhams stretch farther, but uncertainty remains over whether the rupee will hold or weaken further.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Indian Rupee

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian rupee back at low of 24.03 vs Dh1 for UAE expats

Indian rupee back at low of 24.03 vs Dh1 for UAE expats

1m read
Indian rupee vs. UAE dirham: Who offers best rates now

Indian rupee vs. UAE dirham: Who offers best rates now

2m read
Stock exchange remit

More Indian expats in UAE remit as rupee drops to 24.03

2m read
India is looking to counter impact of US tariffs through major changes to the GST slabs. How will Indian businesses, consumers react?

India takes on US tariffs with ambitious GST reforms

3m read