Find out which of the popular money exchange platforms in UAE offer low rates
Dubai: The Indian rupee hovered at ₹88.10 per US dollar, while its rate versus the UAE dirham fell to ₹24.03, supporting remittances from UAE-based expats. (Check the live forex rates here.)
Several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with some edging close to ₹24 per dirham:
e& Money: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.97 INR.
GCC Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.96 INR.
Al Ansari Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.91 INR.
LuLu Exchange: The live converter showing a rate of 1 AED = 23.91 INR.
Joyalukkas Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.91 INR.
Western Union: The estimated exchange rate is 1 AED = 24 INR.
Expat families benefit as their dirhams stretch farther, but uncertainty remains over whether the rupee will hold or weaken further.
