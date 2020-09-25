Kohli is currently in the UAE as the captain of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore

Image Credit:

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli loves Chhole Bhature (an Indian dish of spiced chickpea curry with soft fried bread) so much that even India’s Prime Minister knows it. In a video interaction yesterday, PM Narendra Modi asked Kohli about his fitness regime and also whether he missed the popular Delhi dish because of his schedule. His fans shared the video on Twitter and discussed the cricketer’s love for the dish.

Kohli is currently on tour in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament.

The current captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore admitted that he had to accept many changes along with a good diet, for the sake of fitness. Talking about how keen he was on keeping fit, Kohli said: "I don't mind missing practice, but I feel bad if I miss my fitness session."

The PM joked: "This [fitness regime] must have meant a huge loss for Delhi's Chhole Bhature!"

Virat Kohli laughed in agreement before starting to talk about the importance of diet to remain healthy. He said: "Growing up, we had simple home-cooked food and people rarely fell sick. But we moved to the city and started eating out often. For my physical fitness, my diet had to change.”

"We do miss some dishes, but it is all about priority,” he added.

Kohli also talked about the Indian cricket team’s fitness level. He said: "If we don't, we will keep lagging. We can't depend only on our skills. Mental strength has to be supported by physical fitness.”

"The game of cricket changed very rapidly. Considering how we were playing, the game was moving ahead quite fast. While we excelled as far as skills were concerned, I feel we lacked in terms of fitness. Earlier, our performance used to dip because of the lack of fitness... But that is what we have been focusing on for a while now. We give fitness top priority. As a team, we might still lack fitness when compared to some others. Fitness must be on top when it comes to a five-day Test, and we are focused on achieving that.”

Modi also asked: "Don't you ever feel tired?”

To which, Kohli replied: "Honestly, we do. That is the result of any physical exertion. But the focus is always on how fast one can recover. With a healthy lifestyle and diet, a good sleep cycle and fitness, our recovery is good.”