India condemns Black Sea ship attacks endangering Indian seafarers

"The second ship that came under attack was Alfa Watan. This is a Togo-flagged ship. It came under attack yesterday and the fate of its crew is unknown at this point. Another vessel, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE, came under a drone attack, but fortunately all 18 crew members, which includes seven Indian nationals, have been rescued. One Indian has been injured and is receiving medical assistance and supervision... The fourth ship, as I said earlier, came under attack. This is a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Aframax Rio. All the crew members are Indian nationals—all 23 crew members on board this particular ship were Indian nationals—and all of them have been rescued," he added.