Neighbours and tweeps have asked for strict punishment against the accused

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Bothered by the screams and giggles the children made while playing, a man in Kolkata threw a two-year-old boy who was killed and a six-year-old boy who was seriously injured from the fourth floor of a building on June 14.

The incident occurred in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area on Sunday evening.

The accused has been identified as 55-year-old Shiv Kumar Gupta. It was reported that he was arrested and taken to the Lalbazaar police headquarters by the officers of the homicide section for interrogation.

“During interrogation, he confessed his crime. It is unfortunate that a two-year-old boy was killed, while another received serious injuries,” a local police official said while speaking to Indian news outlets.

“The injured victim is stable and based on the interrogation we have arrested his neighbour Shiv Kumar Gupta,” the cop added.

The incident occurred after Gupta was reportedly “annoyed” by the noise the children were making while playing.

"A few days ago he had a fight with the boys but their parents intervened and amicably resolved the matter. Today around 6 pm, Shiv once again became furious after the children went to the fourth floor to play. In a fit of rage, he went to the fourth floor and hurled both the children from the fourth floor,” the police personnel said.

The nearby hospital the injured were taken to declared that the younger boy was brought dead, while the six-year-old is recovering.

During investigation, it was also revealed that Gupta would often have altercations with his neighbours.

As the incident occurred, residents of the building reportedly manhandled the accused before police arrived. The neighbours have asked for strict punishment against Gupta.

Giving an update on the matter, the Kolkata Police, @KolkataPolice, tweeted: “An incident of alleged throwing of two children from 4th floor by a neighbour reported at Burrabazar PS. Accused already arrested. DD [Detective Department] Homicide Section is at the spot. Strong legal action being initiated. The guilty will not be spared.”

Social media users also demanded for stern action against the accused.