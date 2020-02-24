Menu US president was served during his two-day visit to India went viral online

Broccoli samosas cause outrage on Twitter Image Credit: Archives

US President Donald Trump was served a broccoli and corn samosa during his two-day state visit to India and netizens are concerned.

A picture of a high tea menu that was served to Trump during his India visit has gone viral online, particularly because of a dish.

The menu that has been specially created for Trump by Indian chef Suresh Khanna, featured a fusion dish - broccoli and corn samosa. But this did not sit well with lovers of the South Asian delicacy that is usually stuffed with potatoes.

The picture of the menu was shared by a journalist, @LangaMahesh.

One Twitter user, @mehtahansal, wrote: “Seriously? Broccoli Samosa? This is unconstitutional.”

And there were countless tweets by samosa purests who were ‘outraged’ by having the fried pastry filled with anything but potatoes.

Tweep @rachitaprasadET wrote: “If you change a samosa's fillings, you are playing with feelings! #BroccoliSamosa is not samosa. #AlooLoverForever [#PotatoLoverForever]”

Similarly, user @UnSubtleDesi tweeted: “Broccoli-corn samosa? Even for the on-diet-perpetually-hungry, that just sounds revolting. What is a samosa without aloo [potato].”

But there were also those who were keen to try the fusion dish. User @DanielMJ83 posted: “Am I the only one that thinks broccoli samosa sounds absolutely amazing?”