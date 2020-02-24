Trump also lauded Indian cinema for its capacity of producing over 2000 movies in a year

US President Donald Trump smiles while addressing 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Image Credit: AFP

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Amidst loud cheering at the Motera Stadium, US President Donald Trump lauded the Indian cinema industry - Bollywood - with special shout outs to classic films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDJL) and 'Sholay' while addressing the gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event.

"All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of Bhanga, music, dance, romance and drama... and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay," the President said addressing the gathering.

Trump also lauded the Indian cinema for its capacity of producing over 2000 movies in a year.

"This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood," Trump said.

The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.