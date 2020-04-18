From India to US: Videos of cops making birthdays special for those in COVID-19 lockdown

Punjab police celebrate the birthday of a 1-year-old Image Credit: Screengrab from Twitter

In the last couple of months, people across the world had to celebrate their birthdays indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. In the Indian state of Punjab, where it is impossible to move around or find a cake easily, cops helped a family celebrate their one-year-old's birthday on April 17. A video of the cops singing the birthday song and delivering cake to the parents is going viral in India with many calling the gesture "heart-warming".

In the widely-shared video, the Punjab police in the Mansa district are seen bringing cake to the family and collectively singing "Happy Birthday", before they ride off on bikes with the siren on.

According to tribuneindia.com: "Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Narinder Bhargav said that for families, the first birthday of their kids is always dear to them. Amid the curfew, the parents could do little to celebrate the birthday of their kids, hence the move. The Mansa police will send cakes to homes of children to celebrate their first birthday memorable."

SSP Bhargav added that it was after the village police officers brought the matter to his attention that the district police came up with this idea of providing cakes on the doorsteps of families whose toddler’s birthday fell in this month. The first birthday cake was delivered on Friday at the residence of Mayra Garg, whose birthday was on April 16.

Tweeps are loving the gesture and calling the video the best thing they saw on the internet in the last few days. @goyal_ashu posted: "A special celebration of birthday in lockdown by kind hearted police officers when a father asked for permission to purchase birthday cake for his child then this happened."

Similar videos, from the US went viral with police making birthdays special for people spending their special day indoors while socially distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.