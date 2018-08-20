Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi-based Indian businessman has announced Rs500 million (Dh26.29 million) for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-hit south Indian state of Kerala.

“VPS Healthcare is launching a Rs50 crore [Rs500 million] initiative designed to aid in the recovery and rebuilding of Kerala in the aftermath of the devastating 2018 floods,” tweeted Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare.

“Our teams have been on the ground and will continue to support the rescue and recovery efforts with clothing, food, medicine, water. We will ramp up those efforts as the recovery and rebuilding efforts get underway,” said Dr Vayalil who is from Kerala.

He said instead of donating money to any government or non-government agencies, his company will take up independent rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in education, healthcare and housing. A committee of prominent Indians will supervise the projects in a transparent manner, Dr Vayalil told Gulf News.