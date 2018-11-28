Dhammika Gamage, a Sri Lankan national based in Dubai, said: “During the tsunami that struck Sri Lanka in December 2004, I was stuck there. I saw a big group of people going door to door and collecting donations from people to help those affected. In one of the shanty towns, I saw a very poor family that had just half a bread, which they had purchased from a store. That is all they had, but they gave it up so they could help someone in trouble. This is how unique our community is. Without any discrimination, people come forward to help.”